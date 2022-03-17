ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song amid 23rd March celebrations     

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday released the national song Shad Rahe Pakistan (May Pakistan remain happy) as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Shad Rahe Pakistan is a unique song composed in connection with 23rd March which is a prayer in the name of this sacred land that is becoming the voice of the heart of every Pakistani declaring that Pakistan was happy, is happy and may remain happy, said an ISPR news release.

“This song is a manifestation of good wishes like glorious past, determining present and prosperous future”, it said. The composition of this song was done by leading Pakistani composer Shuja Haider who has written this song.

The melodious voices of Yashal Shahid and Shuja Haider have made this song even more beautiful. The lyrics of the song say, “May the crescent and the star shine like this forever, May your name shine on the horizon like this our heart and soul sacrificed on the country, May this Pakistan be happy above all, let his name may Pakistan be happy yours and mine identity is one, happy Pakistan this echoing voice roars happy Pakistan”.