Adil Sher Khan wins mini marathon race

KHANEWAL: Adil Sher Khan from Kabirwala won the mini-marathon race organized by the district government from City Gate to Jinnah Library.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Omar Iftikhar Shirazi said government officials, media representatives, youth, and people of all ages attended the race.

Adil Sher Khan took the first position while Ibad-ur-Rehman and Usman of Khanewal secured the second and third positions respectively.

The winners and runners-up were given cash prizes and trophies while the confessional award was given to the young athlete Hareem.

ADCR Omar Shirazi said that the district government would continue sports activities in the future also.