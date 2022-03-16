No-trust to Change Anything?

No change. Trust me, a no-trust move will bring no change at all. All the proponents of no-trust have no trust in each of them. The opposition alliance is merely a marriage of inconvenience. Different political ideologies and social philosophies pretending to be on the same page. Actually, they are not. They are trying to pursue their own political vested interest – reaching out to power corridors. Their temporary union – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)—only aims to remove Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office before he completes his tenure. What his predecessors could not. He would be the first one after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to complete his term. Only that is the bone of contention between the government and the scattered PDM.

The recent PPP march to Islamabad has exposed their strength. Not enough to achieve the seat in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). A good effort to pitch Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the next prime minister. He is not politically smart as Mr Zadari himself has been. Yet, he has to gain acceptance from the public at large, especially in Punjab. Taking only MQM into confidence will not serve the objective. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) will continue to haunt them in Sindh. Punjab is crucial for them, yet far away. So are their chances to manoeuvre. PPP is based on the Z A Butto’s philosophy, a very well-known champion of democracy, who was the first and only civilian martial-law administrator (1971-73) of our history. His democracy too was branched out of the establishment.

What could be a more dangerous and heinous crime than using religion for grabbing power corridors?

PML-N is playing a victim of the establishment though they performed better than PTI, especially in Punjab. But, it is still struggling. And trying to play the Pervez Elahi card in the no-trust move – an unpredictable one. PML-N once considered the blue-eyed of the uniformed personnel, is still termed the best choice for establishment minus a couple of ‘emotional blackmailers’, the insiders believe. After the Buzdar baffling in Punjab, the public in Punjab also believes the same.

First time in his political history, power corridors were left away from the political fiddling by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Considered a good sign and appreciated by forward-looking masses. Religious anarchy poisons democratic norms and the public voice at large. What could be a more dangerous and heinous crime than using religion for grabbing power corridors? Faith-based fooling of the innocent public for vested interest. It’s time to question the politico-religious parties and their leadership for their contribution to social development in their constituencies. Unfortunately, he is still heading the opposition – the lusty power mongers. Awami National Party and others, the same creatures.

Instead of strengthening the two-party system in Pakistan and refining it by the gradual cleanup of the parties from dirty elements, the launch of a third party has cost a lot to its boosters. The experiment has totally failed. A lot of damage to the economy, strategic depth and the social fabric – the backbone of everything. Perhaps, it’s the first historic loss of reputation and strategic failure for the establishment. The success of the no-trust move in the parliament will be another dent in the uniform. In my opinion, they will support the resistance to the no-trust move by all means. The hidden hand will work smoothly. No way, they would like the same political forces to succeed against their ‘baby’ until necessary ‘reforms’ in the political opponents of the government. Seems no chances even for in-house change. The only change we can see is in the political behaviour of PM Khan that has toned down. Wise decision or advice. Good for PTI leadership. Their followers and supporters shall follow their leader and tone down themselves. Stop trolling and abusing will pay off good rewards.

The success of the no-trust move is set to bring no change in economic conditions for the public. Rather it would enhance socioeconomic uncertainty, damage the stock and money market. More explicitly, PTI will win a victim card to play around in the next elections whenever they will be conducted.

Secondly, I strongly believe that the opposition is not seriously interested in toppling the government. They know well the economic condition of the country, and they know well too that they will not be able to handle the internal and external situation. It is just a build-up for their political mileage that would be more credible if they succeed to oust PM Khan. Nothing else but revengeful political gimmicks at the cost of public interest and economic stability. Past has proved that our politicians cannot wait five years for the next government. They shall have a consensus to make an amendment in the constitution of Pakistan to reduce the government tenure to four years.

Thirdly, the establishment shall refrain from any political fiddling and manoeuvring. The best option for their integrity and national repute. Already the dent is too deep to get repaired sooner. Instead, keep your house to make an example to avoid any mud-slinging. Let the political reforms and cleanup take their due course for stability, peace and prosperity – a country without no-trust moves in the parliament but by the public in general elections.

The writer is an Islamabad-based policy advocacy, strategic communication and outreach expert. He can be reached atdevcom.pakistan@gmail.com