Misinformation, propaganda by inimical forces must be countered collectively through unified response: COAS    

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday emphasized that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threaten national cohesion which must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response.

The Army Chief was addressing the induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in Corps of Artillery during his visit to Lahore, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS expressed satisfaction with the induction of this most modern weapon system to meet future battlefield challenges.

“Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy will assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” the COAS remarked. Later, COAS visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

On his arrival at LUMS, the COAS was received by LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members. While interacting with students and faculty of LUMS the COAS appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leaders of Pakistan.

The Army Chief said, “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.”