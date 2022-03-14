Pakistan’s youth bulge to prove a big factor in economic growth: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan’s youth bulge had a high potential of contributing to the country’s economic growth and stressed the importance of also mainstreaming women to ensure the development of the country.

Addressing the first convocation of Muslim Youth University, the president said unless women were not made equal partners in economic struggle, the country could not witness real prosperity.

He emphasized creating public spaces for women to ensure their emancipation and empowerment.

The president also urged providing opportunities to women in the domain of online, e-business and part-time jobs to keep them intact with their professions.

He said immense openings were available for youth in the shape of the Kamyab Jawan programme and other financial assistance schemes offered by banks.

He called upon the graduates to benefit from these opportunities and excel in their professional fields.

Dr Alvi emphasized upon the graduates to demonstrate honesty, integrity, and empathy in their lives, adding that knowledge without humanity had no significance.

He said the world was ignoring the norms of humanity by closing its doors upon migrants, however mentioned that Pakistan in line with the morals of empathy remained steadfast in hosting the refugees from Afghanistan for decades.

The president gave away medals to the graduates who attained positions in their respective disciplines.