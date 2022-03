Pakistan condemns illegal closure of educational institute in IIOJK

Pakistan Sunday condemned the illegal sealing off an educational institute by Indian Occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said Pakistan strongly condemn the reported shutting down of Darul Uloom Khadija tul Kubra, an educational institute in IIOJK. The Indian occupation forces gate-crashed Darul Uloom on Friday, insulted and maltreated the female students and forcefully evicted them before sealing the educational institution. This illegal act was a fresh reflection of how the Indian occupation forces were trampling on and making a mockery of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri girls seeking education.

It also pointed towards growing Islamophobia, a phenomenon which was on the surge not only in IIOJK but also in India.

Denying Muslim girls access to education, may that be in IIOJK or in Karnataka, was a new low under a far-right Hindutva-inspired regime in India, he said.

“Deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must send alarm bells across the international community about the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpetrated by India,” he added.

He said Pakistan called on the international community to take cognizance of the BJP-RSS’s agenda to socially and politically disempower Kashmiris in IIOJK, especially Muslim youth.

“Pakistan also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims in the country,” he added.