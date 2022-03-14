Punjab Culture Day to be observed today

Punjab Culture Day would be observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest here on Monday (tomorrow).

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that the main function of culture day would be arranged in Jinnah Garden where Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro would inaugurate the celebrations of culture day by cutting ribbon at 10 a.m. in main gate of Jinnah Garden.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and others will also participate in the inaugural ceremony by wearing traditional dresses.

Later, an awareness walk would also be taken out from gate no.2 of Jinnah Garden and the participants holding banners and placards would march in various city roads. District Education Authority (DEA) will also celebrate culture day by arranging different programs and seminars in educational institutes of Faisalabad.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Ali Ahmad Siyan said that school children would present Bhangra and Jhoomar at 11 a.m. in and around Clock Tower Chowk whereas girls of Government Girls High Secondary School Karkhana Bazaar would set up stalls of traditional foods.

The similar stalls would also be arranged in Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School Bhowana Bazaar whereas Government Pakistan Model High School Katchery Bazaar would organize Punjabi music show to celebrate culture day.

Meanwhile, Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad would arrange culture mela in two phases in Jinnah Garden and Faisalabad Arts Council where public entry would be free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

In first phase, horse dance, Jhoomar, camel dance, handicraft show, musicians and vocalists sitting will be held in Jinnah Garden from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the second phase would start at 6 p.m. in Faisalabad Arts Council where horse dance, Jhoomar, Heer Ranjha show and poetic sitting would be arranged, spokesman added.