‘Biometric Verification Service’ to facilitate pensioners launched

The government has launched a Biometric Verification Service (BVS), an established link among the Bank, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) for facilitation of pensioners.

“Now the pensioners shall provide proof of life every six months through Biometric Verification on NADRA system from any branch of a bank maintaining his/her pension account,” according to a news release issued by the Press Information Department here on Saturday.

However, it said, a life certificate signed by a person authorized would be required in the bank only if he/she (account holder) was unable to undergo biometric verification “due to incapacitation by bodily illness, infirmity or if his/her fingerprints do not exist due to old age or a genetic condition.”

Accordingly, pensioners have been advised to contact their respective bank branches to avail the BVS service.

In case of any problem, the NADRA Centre concerned or AGPR Islamabad can be contacted on phone numbers 0519260623 and 051-9107323 or visited website www.agpr.gov.pk. “The said facility is only for the pensioners who are drawing their pension from AGPR Islamabad.”