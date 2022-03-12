Australia aim for result as 2nd Pakistan Test begins at National Stadium today

KARACHI: Australia are aiming for a result and victory when second Test against Pakistan begins at National Stadium here on Saturday (today). The wicket in Karachi looks to be the one where one can expect an even contest between bat and ball and hope for a result in five days. Australia are likely to play two spinners after first Test was drawn at Rawalpindi. The historic occasion — Australia’s first Test in Pakistan since 1998 — was marred by a pitch described as “dead” by vice-captain Steve Smith. Pakistan piled up 728 runs for the loss of just four wickets, and one of those was a run out. Openers Imamul Haq and Abdullah Shafique both made maiden Test hundreds — Imam scoring one in each innings — while senior batsman Azhar Ali also passed three figures during five attritional days. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium’s pitch has officially been rated “below average” by the match referee and given a demerit point. In all, 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of only 14 wickets in the Test, as bowlers toiled and batters dominated on a lifeless flat track. “The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days,” match referee Ranjan Madugalle said in his report. “There has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball.” Madugalle added: “In keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average.”

Fans and commentators said the lifeless pitch spoiled Australia’s first Test in Pakistan for 24 years, after the team had previously declined to visit on security grounds. Under ICC rules, demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and if a venue accumulates five it is suspended from hosting international cricket for a year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted the admonishment and said a “massive project” was already underway to improve the country’s Test pitches. “This is the first time any Pakistan venue has received a demerit point,” the board said in a statement. “The PCB remains confident and optimistic that we will not only see good contests in the Karachi and Lahore Tests, but in all future international matches as well.”

Karachi’s National Stadium is a favourite hunting ground for Pakistan, who have won 23 of the 43 Tests they have played there while losing only twice. Australia have never won in Karachi in eight attempts, losing five and drawing three. They last match played in Karachi in 1998 will be remembered by many for Shahid Afridi’s five wicket haul on debut. However, the game ended in a draw. Pakistan will certainly look to keep their record intact of remaining undefeated against Australia at National Stadium. With conditions sultry, the pitch is likely to help the slow bowlers. Cummins has confirmed that Mitchell Swepson will be making his Test debut, replacing Josh Hazlewood in the squad. He along with Nathan Lyon are set to increase Australia’s spin strength. Swepson will be the first specialist leg-spinner to play a Test for Australia since 2009.

“From our intel in Karachi and Lahore, a second spinner is probably the way to go,” said Cummins, saying that leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, 28, would make his Test debut. “Just about everyone got into the series,” said Cummins, whose side made 459 in their only innings in Rawalpindi without anyone making a century. “All the batters got some runs. We’re still feeling relatively fresh going into the game.” The 28-year-old Swepson will become the first specialist leg-spinner to play a Test for Australia since Bryce McGain against South Africa in 2009. His inclusion is poignant because it comes a week after legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. “He’s pumped and to be honest we’re all pumped for Swepo,” said Cummins.

Pace bowler Hasan Ali, who missed the first Test through injury, is likely to replace Naseem Shah for the hosts. But Faheem Ashraf, who missed the first Test through injury, has now been sidelined with Covid. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who took a career best 6-107 in Rawalpindi, was Pakistan’s match-winner in Karachi last year on debut against South Africa with seven wickets. “The way our batters played and how Nauman bowled in difficult conditions was good,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam of his side’s performance in the first Test of the three-match series. “There were some positives to take for us. We have some of our fast bowlers available for the second Test so we should be stronger in that department.”

Karachi Test can also help Pakistan replace Australia on top of ICC Test Championship table. Babar-led-Pakistan are currently placed on second 66.66% of points while Australia are currently on top with 77.7% of points. The third and final Test takes place in Lahore from March 21-25.

Squads:

Pakistan (from):

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

Australia (from):

Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Mark Steketee, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).