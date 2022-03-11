38,400 saplings to be planted in Gujranwala

Education Authority Gujranwala has set a target of planting 38,400 trees in government schools across the district. CEO Dr. Saifullah Dhilu assigned officers duties at the cluster level to make the tree plantation campaign a success.

According to details, CEO Education Gujranwala Dr. Saifullah Dhilu has issued instructions to plant 38400 trees in 151 boys and 173 girls schools across the district. Each cluster head has been given a target of 1200 plants and 120 to 150 saplings will be planted in a school and the target will be completed by March 20.

In this regard, CEO Education Dr. Saifullah Dhilu has said that planting trees is our religious national duty, teachers should promote tree planting in homes as well as in schools so that the environment can be made pleasant. The CEO said that regular training of heads at cluster level for tree planting has been completed.

Two held over corruption charges: Anti-corruption teams have arrested two accused including a proclaimed offender. Regional director Safi Ullah Gondal told that accused Muhammad Siddique head clerk of district council Gujrat demanded bribe from a citizen for approval of building plan.

After receiving the application anti-corruption team conducted raid and held the said accused red handed while receiving bribe of Rs.100 thousands from the citizen. In another raid circle officer anti-corruption Gujranwala has arrested the proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahzad from Nowshera Road Gujranwala. The accused was wanted to anti-corruption in a fraud case for the last five years.

Man injured: A man was injured for demanding wages here in Nowshera Virkan Gujranwala. Reportedly, Shafqat a harvesting machine owner worked in the fields of Khalil last year but Khalil did not pay him a single penny. Yesterday Shafqat demanded his wages from the Khalil and after exchange of harsh words Khalil opened fire. Resultantly Shafqat received bullets and was rushed to THQ hospital from where he was shifted to DHQ hospital due to critical condition. Police have started investigations.

Four killed in road incident: Four persons died in result of collusion between a car and bus here on GT Road Kamoki Gujranwala. It was reported that a car collided with a bus while taking U turn, resultantly Muhammad Hanif, his sister Fatima, daughter Naveeda and car driver died at the spot. In another incident Haleema 55 years old was crushed to death by a tractor on Toleki road.

Accused involved in student murder held: Police have traced out the accused involved in murder of a student. It was told that Billal, a student of 6th class resident of Kot Ishaq went missing some days before while his body was found near the canal. Aroop police in result of scientific investigations have traced out the accused. The accused Usama and Muhammad Ali were the friends of the deceased boy. SHO told that the accused have confessed their crime.