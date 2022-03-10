Ex DG Information Sindh N.D Jatoi passes away

HYDERABAD: Former Director-General provincial Information Department Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi had passed away on Wednesday. He was 79.

N.D Jatoi was admitted at Kidney Centre in Karachi last 15 days due to a kidney ailment where he breathed his last on Wednesday evening, family sources told APP.

Late Jatoi had served as Regional Director Information at Hyderabad before being promoted as DG Information at Karachi.

The funeral prayer will be held at the ancestral village New Jatoi in district Naushehro Feroz on Thursday and will be laid to rest in a local graveyard there.