Ambassador Sibt-e-Yahya Naqvi pens autobiography titled Jo Hum Pe Guzri

Unlike the general perception, the life of an ambassador or a councillor working in a foreign embassy is very difficult. This reviewer has witnessed it many times in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have to look after the reputation of their country in informal get-togethers apart from the official meetings in which their country’s point of view on any burning subject is projected. This is what Ambassador Sibt-e-Yahya Naqvi has done all his life serving in foreign office and as a representative of his country abroad and written in the form of his autobiography titled ‘Jo Hum Pei Guzari’, a name borrowed from first line of Faiz’s famous ghazal. Yahya Has acted upon the essence of the second line of the quoted ghazal, ‘Hamare Ashk Teri Aaqibat Sanwaar Chale’ while serving his country abroad. He reveals that by chance he was posted in those countries which were governed by dictatorship. Yahya’s autobiography reflects his sentiments about the leaders of the countries in which he served. He claims that he has narrated the stories he confronted as a Foreign Service officer and left it to his readers to formulate their opinions.

This is not a first time that some bureaucrat wrote a book. Zafar Mahmud a DMG Officer was appointed as Chairman Wapda. He had germs of literature in his grooming and personality. He wrote a voluminous book based on the facts about the conspiracy of some handful of politicians not allowing any leader to build Kalabagh Dam. He also wrote a novel titled ‘Bees Din’. Site NPR writes on June 17, 2014 that Pakistani writer Jamil Ahmad published his debut novel, The Wandering Falcon, when he was 79. He died after a long illness at 83. Ahmad spent decades as a civil servant in the country’s tribal northwest, experiences he drew upon for the book, which was shortlisted for the 2011 Man Asian Literary Prize. He wrote the novel in the 1970s, but in his words, it “hibernated” for 40 years before finding a publisher. Ahmad said he wrote it because “I want people to understand that tribes are not savage.” Mukhtar Masood wrote four books – Awaz-e-Dost, Safer Naseeb, Harf-e-Shouq, Loh-e-Ayyam – all of which are highly regarded in literary circles because of their elegant prose and immaculate style. His last book was Harf-i-shouq that was published in July 2017. A biography ‘Surviving the Wreck’ was written by one of the civil servants of Pakistani Bureaucracy, Syed Munir Husain. The author served in an important time span and was witness as well as privy to momentous events in the history of the country. He was Deputy Commissioner of Hazara during 1959-61 and made it look like the most important assignment in the country at the time, Hazara being the abode of FM Ayub Khan the then ruler of the country. He was information secretary of West Pakistan during 1965 war as well as Director General Radio Pakistan during the turbulent years between 1966-1969. He also oversaw the amalgamation of Swat State into Pakistan being assigned the task by the Yahya Khan Janta.

Yahya gives reference of other bureaucrats who wrote autobiographies; Fida Younis wrote ‘Thaane Sei Sifarat Tak’. Dr Samiullah Qureshi wrote ‘Safeer Aur Sifaratkaari’, Sultan Muhammad Khan wrote ‘Dil Pei Kaya Guzari’, Qutabuddin wrote ‘Sifarati Ma’areke’ (feats of Ambassadorship. Yahya also refers to Mazhar Hussain’s ‘Sifaratkaar Ki Sarguzisht’ and Arshad Sami Khan’s ‘Teen Sadoor Ka Eddie Kong’. Wives of Ambassadors are not left behind. Roooh Afza Haider who was wife os an ambassador wrote ‘Dilly Yaad Aati Hei’ and shared her memories of Dilli, India. Yahya’s book is a simple reading and the interest of the reader is maintained by dividing a chapter in many Paragraphs with small titles. Yahya migrated to Pakistan in 1962, did Masters followed by CSS Exams. In 197 he joined Foreign Service. His job made him meet workers in an embassy, senior officers, senior ministers and rulers of his country.

Yahya gives details of his birth, ancestors and family background in the first chapter, also highlights the impediments in obtaining Pakistani citizenship. In the second chapter he gives the details of his posting as second secretary in Pakistani Embassy in Libya in October 1972, a few months after his marriage to Asia Naqvi. At that time Libya was the sixth largest oil producing country, People comprised many Arab dynasties, and their complexion was whitish and height, tall. Success of Bhutto’s Islamic Summit and wide acceptability of Gadhafi had made his heart tilted towards Pakistan. An Army airport namely Aqba bin Nafeh Airport was given under the control of Pakistani Air Force where training was given to Libyans as well. Due to fewer funds given to Yahya for settling down in Tripoli Yahya somehow or the other managed to find a house for him. Pakistani labour had lot of problems in settling down in Libya. This was a challenge for the Embassy Staff and Ambassador General Aftab Ahmad Khan gave this additional duty to Yahya. He gave details of the success of Islamic Foreign Ministers Conference in May 1977. Pakistani delegation was led by Minister of State Aziz Ahmad. Yahya also highlights Bhutto’s unscheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, Libiya, Kuwait, UAE, Iran and Turkey to seek their support because of America sponsored regime change back home. Yahya denies that suit cases full of dollars were among the luggage escorting Bhutto and his entourage back home. Yahya claims that he in person had checked the contents of the luggage. Yahya gives his opinion on Bhutto’s personality. Yahya while mentioning the way Gaddafi ruled his country also mentions incidences of his tight security arrangements. Yahya mentioned that once Gaddafi just walked in unannounced in an Embassy function. Yahya sums up Gaddafi’s 42 years rule as dictatorial in nature. People revolted against him in 2010. Libyan forces killed hundreds of people. In return Gaddafi met a similar fate. The country was divided into two parts and is still under civil war.

On December 4, 1979 Yahya was transferred to Bucharest, Romania. He found Bucharest an extremely cold city with temperatures down up to -20 C. but he found Romania a beautiful country also. Since December 1989, Romania has pursued a policy of strengthening relations with the United States and the European Union. It joined the NATO on 29 March 2004, the European Union on 1 January 2007, while it joined the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in 1972 and is a founding member of the World Trade Organization. The Danube, Europe’s second-longest river, rises in Germany’s Black Forest and flows in a southeasterly direction for 2,857 km before emptying into Romania’s Danube Delta. As acting Ambassador, lot of responsibility came on the shoulders of Yahya especially to tackle the question of Russia entering Afghanistan. Ambassador Mian Riazuddin asked Foreign Minister Agha Shahi to visit Romania in September 1980. His meetings with President Nicolae Ceau?escu, Communist leader of Romania and Foreign Minister Stephan Andre on Afghanistan situation were fruitful. Yahya requested Foreign Office to appoint him Director Soviet Union and East Europe because of study this area while in service. He spent a month and enjoyed his holiday in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Egypt. On return Yahya was appointed in Karachi in 1986. He gives the details of the protocol given to President Zia ul Haq, Prime Minister Junejo and foreign Minister Sahibzada Yaqub Ali Khan etc.

Yahya gives the details of his stay in Portugal, Indonesia and Syria apart of his stay in Islamabad. He enters into the minutest of the details of the job he had to do apart from his normal duties in the embassies. Yahya takes pains to describe the type of difficulties a diplomat has to face while posted abroad. They have to tread an extra mileage to keep his colleagues in other embassies about the right or wrong policies of his country. He also complains of not enough funds received by the embassy to cater for the socialisation with the members of the other foreign embassies he is in touch with. He praises his wife for undertaking all the efforts of making her dinners successful within the allowed budget. He tries to justify the title of his autobiography ‘Meri Sarguzisht Aur Kutch Ziker Hukmaranon Ka’ in the book under review.

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com