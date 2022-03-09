Inaugural National C’ship of Blind Women Cricket begins

ISLAMABAD: The first National Championship of Blind Women Cricket began here at the Shalimar Cricket Ground with four provincial teams to vie for the top honor.

The participating teams include Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 44 women and girls with visual impairment were participating in the event, shortlisted across Pakistan from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan. The Australian High Commission in Pakistan was funding the event. The event of Blind Women Cricket was aligned with International Women’s Day.

Nick Hockley, CEO Cricket Australia, Ms. Joanne Frederiksen Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Syed Sultan Shah President World Blind Cricket Ltd and Chairman PBCC and Todd Greenberg, CEO of Australian Cricketers’ Association attended the event.

Joanne Frederiksen, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council in taking this initiative, and they were pleased to support visually impaired women’s cricket training and championship. “This will provide the women and girls with a disability the opportunity to participate in Pakistan’s favorite sport.

The Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah, said, “Two blind factory workers invented blind cricket in Melbourne, Australia, in 1922 and it is a highly competitive game which enables people with visual impairment to become people of vision and.

He thanked the Australian Government for the much-needed support for this cause and requested Hockley to follow the Pakistan Cricket Board model of supporting Men Blind Cricket there in Australia.

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia expressed his pleasure in watching the visually impaired girls play cricket. “They are a source of inspiration for all. Australia and Pakistan share a passion for cricket.

He was confident that Cricket Australia would play an important part to uplift the Blind Cricket in Australia.

Hockley officially inaugurated the event by hitting the audible blind cricket ball. Nick Hockley and Ms. Joanne Frederiksen also played cricket with the visually impaired girls.