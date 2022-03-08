TMUC organizes Career Discovery & Job Fair 2022

The Millennium Universal College TMUC Career Development Center organized its Annual Career Discovery & Job Fair 2022 to connect and bridge the gap in the market between students and graduates with leading employers across Pakistan, says a press release.

TMUC organizes the Job Fair annually for industry-academia linkages. “We believe that educational institutions should focus on the entire student journey; from being a student to being a professional. Our focus remains on getting future leaders ready for the employers, said Noorulain Zafer, Head of Career Development Center at TMUC H-11/4, Islamabad.

The Job Fair hosted diversified employers from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors. Among which some of the most eminent names included, HBL Microfinance Bank, Eighteen, ABS & Co, S & P Global, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Telenor, PTCL/Ufone, AISEC, Deloitte, BNW accountants, Ben Dawood’s, Centre of Law and Security, and more.

The event started with a welcome note by the Rector, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saeed, where he addressed the students and guided them about the purpose of the Job Fair. In addition to getting professional counselling the students also sat through career clinics steered by experts.

Several students were given the opportunity to join organizations as interns and employees. “My experience of interacting with different employers set me apart from my peers. This is the kind of professional growth that TMUC has aided me with,’ said one student.

TMUC is committed to providing a platform for springboard opportunities and prospects that bridge the Industry-Academia gap so that Millennials gain first- hand knowledge of the practical utility of their academic qualifications and acquire skill sets necessary to excel in their respective professional endeavours.

The concluding session was commenced with award giving TMUC mementos as a token of gratitude to the prestige guests.