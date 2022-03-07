Camila Cabello breaks silence about Shawn Mendes breakup three months after split

Maturity goals? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are living proof that you can break up, remain friends, and even talk about why the relationship ended. The former Fifth Harmony singer revealed what led to her and the Canadian vocalist’s breakup last year during a conversation with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on March 3.?While referencing her forthcoming album Familia, Camila said, “Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'”?As the couple grew older, their priorities started to shift, the pop star recalled. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us,” she continued. “Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career.”

The pair ended their two-year relationship last November, vowing to “continue to be best friends” in a joint Instagram statement.?Despite Camila appearing to address the breakup in her song “Bam Bam” (featuring Ed Sheeran), the “Never Be The Same” singer said that there are no hard feelings between her and her ex. “I love Shawn,” she told Zane. “And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…’ Whatever it is that’s going on in your life… hopefully, this can make you be like, ‘It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'”