Two-day Agri Youth Festival to start from Mar 11

Two-day Agricultural Youth Festival being organised by Barani Agricultural Research Institute, (BARI) Chakwal would start from March 11. According to Director BARI Chakwal, Muhammad Rafique Dogar, the objective of the festival is to showcase the latest agri-technologies and agri-business ideas to the talented youth in collaboration with collaborators from public and private sectors.

The event would also provide a platform to various value chain players/stakeholders to showcase their agricultural products and interact with students, farmers and civil society members.

“We are also going to organise a Water Purification Filter Development Challenge at the event on March 12 and the students from various educational institutes are being encouraged to participate in the program,” he said adding, the event would be open for the visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

According to a spokesman, BARI is a multi-crop and multi-disciplinary R&D organisation working on more than 40 crops strategically important for enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability of farming communities in the rainfed region on a sustainable basis.

The institute is developing applied Agro-technologies and contributing greatly to Agri.