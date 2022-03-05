US lawmakers seek to halt Russian oil imports

US lawmakers urged President Joe Biden Thursday to ban oil imports from Russia as further punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, a step the US administration has so far opposed. “The United States should not be subsidising Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine by purchasing and importing Russian oil, petroleum, natural gas and coal,” said West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito. She is among a group of senators from both parties that introduced a bill Thursday seeking a ban on such imports. Many of them are from oil and gas producing states. Biden on Wednesday said he had not ruled out halting imports of Russian oil. But the White House later warned that such a step could cause further jumps in oil prices and hurt US consumers.













