Are scented candles taking over the concept of fancy candle stand décor?

There has been a surge of late now more than before in the business of scented candles and diffusers? The market is slowly getting saturated by it. How different are Colish Candles from the rest in the market and why should candle enthusiasts buy these?

Our main goal is to give affordable luxury products to consumers in Pakistan, previously people have been carrying bulky candles from abroad so we wanted use this space and give people of Pakistan a product that is made on the same standards that we see in international markets. Our candles are made to detail with premium ingredients, we source all our raw materials according to industry standards. Our fragrances are unique as they are developed by professional perfumers specifically for Colish, each scent goes through detailed inspection and test before we send it out to our customers.

Do you think the market for scented candles is restricted when people also opt for long candles to decor their homes with in candle stands, some also prefer floating candles on dining tables etc? Or have you thought of providing those also?

This is the segment that we haven’t given attention as our core focus on fine and home fragrances. But if there’s a growing demand for it then we might look into it in future.

Tell us about your luxury perfumes. How are they priced and manufactured?

Perfume has been a part of our vision since the very beginning. We worked with international perfumers and fragrance giants to create scents that reflect our culture and traditional wonders through perfumery. Our designing, development and manufacturing is done in Pakistan because we wanted to make a local fragrance brand which as good as any international brand. We overcame certain challenges by working closely with pioneers of perfumery and because of this we are very confident about the quality of our perfumes, we have priced them moderately so its pocket friendly for all fragrance lovers!

Colish gift sets are beautiful and unique. What class do they cater to in terms of purchasing power?

Colish gift sets are a subtle statement of luxury, we have different options which caters to different audience. Gift sets comes in our signature black box with a ribbon, it is modern and elegant and definitely adds value to any space.

Which is your own personal favourite scented candled brand if not Colish?

Jo Malone is our all-time favourite!

There is still a huge market that is not yet aware of this concept of having scented candles and diffusers. How do you aim to promote this among them?

Sustenance of hard work will eventually lead us to a bigger audience. With changing times, every brand evolves therefore we envision ourselves growing stronger nationwide in Pakistan. We have partnered with different retailers in major cities as well as we are present in some of the leading malls in Pakistan. We also strongly rely on the trust our existing customer, it is because of their continuous love and support that has made Colish what it is today!