HN, Newage/Master Paints in final

LAHORE: HN and Newage Cables/Master Paints qualified for the main final of the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open Polo Championship after winning their respective semifinals at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Friday. In the first semifinal of the day, Newage Cables/Master Paints players played superb polo against Remounts and overpowered them by 6-2 to book their berth in the main final. Gonzalo Deltour was hero of the day for Newage Cables/Master Paints as he played outstanding polo and amused the spectators with his superb mallet and pony work. He fired in fabulous four goals for the winning team while his teammates VieriAntinori and AlmanJalilAzam converted one goal apiece. For team Remounts, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado struck one goal each. The second semifinal of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter, where HN held their nerves in the dying moments of the match and won the crucial match with a narrow margin of 8-7. Due to injury, Raja Sami Ullah couldn’t play the crucial match and thus was replaced by Hamza Mawaz Khan. Titu Ruiz Guinazu emerged as star of the day for HN as he did magic with his mallet and pony and pumped in four fantastic goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan also played aggressive polo and hammered a hat-trick of goals and Hilario Ruiz Guinazu scored one goal. For Diamond Paints, Matias Vial Perez cracked a quartet while Guy Gibrat banged in a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit one goal.













