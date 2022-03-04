Woods scoops PGA Tour’s $8 million popularity prize

MIAMI: Tiger Woods hasn’t played in a US PGA Tour event in more than a year, but the golf great still won the inaugural Player Impact Program bonus that rewards a player’s popularity. The 15-time major champion collects a $8 million top prize, the tour announced on Thursday. Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who had appeared to indicate in a December social media post that he had finished first, finished second for a $6 million bonus — and a Twitter poke from Woods. “Whoops,” Woods tweeted, along with a screenshot of Mickelson’s December post in which he thanked “all the crazies and real supporters too, who helped me win the PIP.” Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Americans Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will all receive $3.5 million from the $50 million PIP bonus pool. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and world number one Jon Rahm of Spain each collect $3 million. The program rewards 10 players based on an “impact score” determined by their popularity.













