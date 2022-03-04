Govt to complete its constitutional term: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term and the opposition was just making hue and cry to keep itself politically alive. In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition would be in same position even after 2023 general election. He said, “Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will explode firecrackers which will harm Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.” However, he added that crackers of Maulana did not bother Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government at all. The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the politics of corrupt political parties on ventilator. All negative tactics of the opposition would just bring humiliation for them, he added.













