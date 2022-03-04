Excise dept seizes 12kg of charas, three held

Excise department police Karachi in two separate operations seized more than 12 kg of chars and arrested three drug dealers while also impounded a rickshaw used in the incident. According to details, Excise Police Central Karachi, upon receiving a tip-off, Excise Inspector Abdul Haq Murree along with his team arrested two accused Muhammad Shahid Qureshi and Hameedullah Khan from Main Road near Inter Board Office Karachi Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and recovered ten kilograms of chars from their possession. The accused were carrying chars in a rickshaw number D-17-04155. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started while the rickshaw used in the incident has also been seized.

In another operation, a team of Excise Police East Karachi led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Harji Mill arrested a drug dealer Shehzad near Kamran Chowrangi Gulistan Johar and recovered 2300 grams of chars from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started. On the successful operations, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the officers and officials who took part in the operations and expressed hope that the officers and officials of Sindh Excise Department would continue their operations against drug dealers and would also continue to play an effective role in protecting the younger generation from the use of the drugs.