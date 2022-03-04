Institution of Engineers Pakistan awards best final year projects

The Institution of EngineersPakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre held an award ceremony for best final year engineering projects for engineering universities and colleges of twin cities to acknowledge the efforts of student engineers.

Engr. Mian Muhammad Javed, Ex-Chairman PTA, PTCL & PEMRA was the chief guest and the event was conducted byGp. Capt (r) Engr. Najamuddin Secretary IEP Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre, who briefly apprised the participants about the aims and objectives of the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan and the contribution of IEP for the Engineers fraternity.

In his welcome address, Engr. Hafiz Ehsan Ul Haq, Chairman IEP-RIC congratulated all the engineering students who presented their incredible projects in the competition. He said that the Management of IEP decided to initiate a motivational scheme Final Year Engineering Design Project (FYDP) to encourage the young Engineering Students by awarding prizes as a token of acknowledgment.

In his concluding remarks, Mian Muhammad Javed appreciated the efforts of young engineering students for doing such a fantastic array of diverse, innovative and future-oriented projects. He also commended the efforts of IEP-RIC to encourage the young engineers by holding such events.

The awards were distributed among the best final year projects of School of Chemical and Material Engineering NUST Islamabad, Research Institute for Microwave and Millimeter Wave Studies NUST Islamabad, Dr A Q Khan Institute of Computer Sciences and Information Technology, University of Wah & Swedish College of Engineering & Technology Wah Cantt. In the end, IEP Shield was presented by Chairman IEP-RIC to the chief guest.