Noor Bukhari speaks up about Madhuri

Former actor Noor Bukhari praised her Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit for her performance in the Netflix show The Fame Game.

She took to the social media application Instagram to share give her positive feedback on the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actor’s performance in the thriller.

“Brilliant performance Madhuri Dixit,” she wrote.

The netizens shared similar views as well.

“It’s good like it’s trending in 20 + countries including Australia and Bahrain,” a netizen wrote. “Madhuri to phir queen ha.” A third wrote: “Kia story thi while fourth said that she always gives brilliant performances.

The Lajja star, who made her Netflix debut with The Fame Game, played the role of superstar Anamika Anand who suddenly goes missing. It features the suspicion that Anamika’s family and friends are put into due to her disappearance.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor along with Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini and Muskkaan Jaferi are seen in the web show as well.

The direction is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.

It is a joint production of Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Karan Johar. Nisha Mehta is the supervising producer of the Netflix series.