India’s ‘Ulterior Motives’

That the Indian navy’s fourth attempt in five years to sneak a submarine into Pakistani waters was also intercepted and thwarted, just like every other time, shows how well-equipped and competent Pakistan’s navy is when it comes to defending and safeguarding our maritime frontiers. It also proves how hell-bent the Indian side is to gather information about our forces and formations, even at the risk of triggering a much larger conflict. The ISPR revealed on Thursday that the invading submarine came with “ulterior motives.”

But since the navy was already in the middle of the SEASPARK-22 exercise, it had very much anticipated the possibility of the Indians lurking around for reconnaissance and information-gathering, which was indeed the case, and sent them back with utter dejection.

It is very unfortunate that New Delhi continues to posture aggressively towards Pakistan. Common as well as diplomatic sense would dictate that Pakistan’s goodwill gesture after Operation Swift Retort, of returning their captured wing commander, would have made the Indians realise the futility of confrontation. Alas, it is not so. That the Modi administration continues to behave in this manner even though Islamabad is still extending maximum help wherever possible, like helping evacuate Indian students from Ukraine when their government was unable to help, leaves little hope for normalisation of ties anytime soon.

Reports that the two sides might already be indulging in backchannel talks, still not denied by either side, lose their significance in such an environment. And Pakistan’s offer of trading our way out of our mutual difficulties will continue to hit a brick wall. As a result, the whole region is going to continue to suffer. But now that India’s relations with all its immediate neighbours have worsened like never before – another one of Modi’s unique contributions to his country – the region needs to get on with resetting trade without it. Perhaps that would make Delhi see the light of day. *