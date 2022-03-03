City receives rain

LAHORE: Provincial capital on Thursday received light to moderate rain which turned the weather cold. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sialkot and Gujrat, while light rain/snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office, during past 24 hours, rain occurred in various parts of the districts including Chakwal, Murree 12mm, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Gujrat 6mm, Islamabad (Zeropoint 5mm, Saidpur 4mm, Bokra 1mm), Gujranwala, Okara 5mm, Lahore (City 5, Airport 3mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 6mm, Chaklala 5mm), Sialkot (Airport 5mm, City 2mm), Hafizabad 4mm, Kasur, Kot Addu, Multan, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhelum 3mm, Layyah, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 2mm, Toba Tek Singh, Joharabad, Faisalabad 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to weaken in next 12 hours. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 18 and 11 degrees centigrade respectively.