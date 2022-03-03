Country’s exports witness ‘record increase’ of 26% in 8 months: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the country’s exports had witnessed a record increase of 26 per cent during the last eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of the last year.

“This year from July-February, the exports stood at $20.552 billion against $16.324 billion of the previous year, posting a record increase of 26 per cent,” he said in a tweet.

Farrukh said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after coming into power paid special attention on increasing the country’s exports.

He expressed confidence the government would achieve a historic surge in the exports by end of the fiscal year 2021-22.

Contrary to it, the minister said, the exports had witnessed a considerable decline during the five-year tenure of the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.