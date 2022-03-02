Over 1,000 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar Wednesday said 1,227 Pakistanis had been successfully evacuated from the war-hit country.

In an audio message, the Pakistani ambassador said 1,227 Pakistani nationals had been safely evacuated from Ukraine, while 21 were near different border areas.

He shared that around 50 nationals were heading towards Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine adding that the stranded citizens would be evacuated when they reach the city, says a news report.

On Sunday, the ambassador said the embassy in the war-hit country was taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he had expressed hope that the evacuation process would be completed within a couple of days. The ambassador said curfew was causing difficulties and several people had gathered at border areas.