FST says 100% Haq Mehr must be returned in khula cases

The Federal Shariat Court Wednesday declared that returning only 25% of Haq Mehr in the case of khula (woman’s right to divorce) WAs against the rules of the Shariah. Haq Mehr is an obligatory payment made by the husband to his wife at the time of marriage in the form of money, jewellery, home goods, furniture or any other form of property. According to the decision, a woman seeking khula from her husband will have to return 100% of Haq Mehr. The federal court has imposed the rule in the province of Punjab, while the provincial government has been directed to amend the law within six months, says a news report. Earlier, the Punjab Family Court Act had directed women to return 25% of Haq Mehr if they sought a khula from their husbands.













