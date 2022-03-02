DP, Remounts, Newage register victories

LAHORE: Diamond Paints, Remounts and Newage Cables/Master Paints won their respective matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open Polo Championship at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Wednesday. Double hat-trick by Matias Vial Perez steered Diamond Paints to an impressive 9-6 triumph over Barry’s in the first match of the day. Besides the superb six goals by Matias, the remaining contribution from the winning side came from Guy Gibrat (2 goals) and Ahmed Ali Tiwana (1 goal). From team Barry’s, who also fought well against Diamond Paints but couldn’t finish well, Hamza Mawaz Khan Khan fired in four goals and Horacio Fernandez Llorente thrashed in two goals.

Nico Roberts fired in fabulous four goals in Remount’s thrilling 8-7 victory over FG in the second encounter of the day. Besides Nico’s heroics, the team work and collective efforts also guided Remounts to win as their remaining three players also contributed well in the victory. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi converted two tremendous goals while Imran Shahid and Simon Prado also pumped in one goal each. From FG, collective efforts were also witnessed as three of their players Ramiro Zavaletta, Juan Ambroggio and Waqas Khan contributed with two goals each and Abbas Mukhtar scored one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team, which lost the match by 7-8.

The low-scoring third match of the day saw Gonzalo Deltour’s heroics helping Newage Cables/Master Paints beat Master Paints by 5-3. Deltour emerged as star of the day from the winning team with a contribution of four fantastic goals while Raja Temur Nadeem converted the remaining one. From Master Paints, Marcos Panelo slammed in all the three goals.