COVID-19 positivity ratio continue to decline in Pakistan

On Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 22 COVID-19 deaths and 765 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

Moreover, a total of 34,296 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 765 came COVID positive.

Whereas Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 death count declined to 2.23 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 981.

Statistics 2 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,296

Positive Cases: 765

Positivity %: 2.23%

Deaths :22

Patients on Critical Care: 981 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 2, 2022

However, as of yesterday, 2,307 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,445,245.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 35,523.

On the other, 13,504 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,073 in Sindh, 6,274 in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.