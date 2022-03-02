Vawda’s disqualification on merit, rules SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to suspend the IHC verdict on life-long disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, conducted the hearing on a petition of PTI leader.

The chief justice remarked that the court could not suspend the verdict as the plaintiff had submitted a fake affidavit. The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Attorney General and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also rejected PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s plea against his disqualification, says a news report.

It merits a mention that the ECP had disqualified Faisal Vawda for life over concealing his dual nationality at the time of participating in the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat during 2018 General Elections.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced its reserved verdict, directing the PTI leader to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a member of NA (MNA) within two months.

The commission had also declared the vote which Vawda had cast in the Senate elections on March 10 as MNA “invalid”. Vawda had submitted a false affidavit with his nomination papers, ECP stated.