Haleem hails PM’s relief package for easing impacts of global inflation on masses

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday hailed PM’s relief package for easing impacts of global inflationary trends on masses.

He was speaking to media persons at City Courts Karachi where he appeared before court in a defamation case filed by provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

Haleem Adil Sheikh felicitated the nation on announcement of significant fiscal and relief measures for different sectors through a Rs 237 billion package by prime minister Imran Khan and said that petroleum prices were on rise around the world but PM Imran Khan ensured relief to the masses in Pakistan.

Besides tax relief to IT sector and oversees Pakistanis, supportive measures for foreign direct investment and industrial sector and raise in Ehsaas cash support under the PM’s package 2.6 million students will get merit scholarships while graduates will be provided internship along with RS 30000 stipend, Haleem Adil Sheikh noted.

Previous governments of PPP and PML-N followed dictation by USA and allowed drone attacks in Pakistani territory for sake of money as 400 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan during Zardari and Nawaz regimes, he stated adding that PM Imran Khan categorically said ‘no more’ to US administration that shows that the nation with self respect has got a honest prime minister.

Federal government reduced petroleum prices and electricity tariff now Bilawal Zardari should take action to bring down rate of wheat flour in Sindh as per kg wheat price in Sindh was up to Rs 85 while the same commodity being sold in Punjab at prices as low as Rs 55, he added.

He said that Sindh government engaged him in false cases and he was even charged under sections of anti-terrorism act and put behind bars because he raised voice for people of Sindh and exposed crimes and corruption of PPP Sindh government.

“I successfully defended such cases in Ghotki and Umerkot and got exonerated by the courts and I am hopeful that I will get clean chit from courts of law in these four cases in Karachi as well,” he maintained adding that Saeed Ghani was procuring a school desk in Rs 29000 and now Sindh government was purchasing the same desk in ten thousand, despite of that the minister claimed to be honest. Haleem Adil said that the gang of con men led by a fake Bhutto has left Karachi and they were marching on different cities and towns of Sindh by using taxpayers money and official resources. Sindh government has put all the cities under lock down because their so called Awami March lacked public support and only luxury vehicles could be seen in the lock down march.

He suggested PPP leadership to remove eggs and tomatoes from shops and stalls but don’t impose lock down in Sindh.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing to Bilawal Zardari said “If you are son of Benazir Bhutto respond to cries of Perveen Rind in Nawabshah and ensure justice to families of 5 murdered people of Bhand community of Nawab Wali Muhammad town.”

He said that Bilawal Zardari who is on the march had to respond to questions, Did you save the children dying in Thar? Are books and medicines available in schools and hospitals in Sindh? Everybody across the country has a health card Why do people in Sindh are deprived of it?”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haqooq-e-Sindh March was proceeding to Karachi with zeal and enthusiasm and warm welcome of the march in different cities and towns of the province by masses is demonstration of will of the people who have given their verdict against PPP.