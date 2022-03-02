Pakistan voices concern over victimisation of women in Palestine, Kashmir

Federal Minister for Human Rights Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M Mazari addressed the 49th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Security Council.

The Minister said that ‘Women in “Palestine and Kashmir “continue to be victim of brutal occupations yet the occupiers are exempt from global scrutiny.She added that State hub sponsored Islamophobia persist while extremist ideologies are on the rise’.

She added, structural flaws in global economic governance continue to hinder basic Human Rights, she added.

The minister said this Council must redouble its efforts to respond meaningfully to these challenges’.

‘We are gravely concerned over deteriorating Human Rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and constitute willful noncompliance by India of UN Charter and 4th Geneva Convention’, Mazari added.

The global state of Human Rights today presents a sobering picture, despite treaties, mechanisms and advocacy, for decades powerful states have suppressed Human Rights and trampled fundamental freedoms’.

She said BJP government is pursuing a Hindutva policy 800,000 Indian troops are resorting to inhumane atrocities to suppress the independence movement. The Indian Army is using rape as a weapon of war, adding that Indian Army enjoys all kinds of immunity for atrocities in Kashmir. The Indian government is not giving access to international media neutral observers in IIOJK despite clear evidence, no action was taken against any Indian soldier. India should give media and international observers access to Kashmir.

The minister said that Council should compel India to withdraw its unilateral move of August 5. An independent commission of inquiry should be formed into human rights violations in Kashmir and a fresh report on human rights violations in Kashmir should be published.

Mazari said that there are concerns over human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir Occupying forces are changing the proportion of population in IIOJK. She said India has issued domicile to 4 million non-Kashmiris, adding that these steps by India are an attempt to turn Kashmiris into a minority on their soil.

The BJP government is pursuing a policy of genocide of Kashmiris.

She said government has implemented a zero tolerance policy on violence and exploitation, adding that legislation on anti-corruption and anti-rape lawsuits were done.

She said first National Action Plan was launched on Human Rights in Business. She said that steps have been taken to provide free health care to the citizens to make Pakistan a welfare state.