On Shahbaz Bhatti’s 11th Assassination Anniversary

Eleven years ago, today Shahbaz Bhatti was shot dead at the age of 42 inbroad daylight in Islamabad. His assassins shot him 25 times from a close range before dispersing the pamphlets that designated Shahbaz as a “Christian infidel.” Shahbaz’s death marked Pakistan’s darkest day that spread shockwaves around the world. International leaders, including the UK Prime Minister and US President, condemned his killing.

Far from the corridors of power, Shahbaz became a prominent international figure to give voice to the voiceless, a great liberator who sacrificed his life to preserve religious freedom for future generations. Shahbaz Bhatti founded Christian Liberation Front (CLF) in 1985 and the All Pakistan Minorities Alliance (APMA) in 2002 to champion minority rights and religious freedom in Pakistan. He was elected as the first Christian Federal Minister for Minorities Affairs in 2008.

Shahbaz Bhatti chose martyrdom upon renouncing his cause to build a society, where people-regardless of their faith or religion-are intellectually, socially, and politically empowered. He stood up for the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, to pave the paths to religious freedom and human rights. He not only empathised with the victims of sexual violence, forced conversions and blasphemy laws but also courageously advocated for their rights and religious philosophies.

I try to imagine Shahbaz as a true hero who refused to flee Pakistan despite serious threats to pursue ground-breaking interfaith initiatives to teach us all that policy and dialogue can bend radicalism. Undeterred by the death threats from the militants and extremist groups, he launched a campaign to challenge the system that oppressed religious minorities undermining the stability of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).

Shahbaz Bhatti’s Anniversary reminds us of the sheer courage of a leader who risked his life to break the shackles of radical ideologies and sectarian hatreds. Lord Alton (Crossbench Peer and co-chair of the Pakistan Minorities All-Party Parliamentary Groups) describes in his tribute: “Shahbaz Bhatti’s life was given to the cause of common humanity wherever and whichever minorities suffer or are persecuted they should look to the story of Shahbaz Bhatti for inspiration.”

In the face of growing radicalization at home, Shahbaz successfully represented the interests of Pakistan to strengthen international relationships. He fearlessly challenged the foothold of extremist ideologies, systemic persecution and netted the support for building a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Pakistan.

Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada, correctly described: “I am privileged, in the course of my service as Prime Minister, to encounter many extraordinary individuals and, from time to time, even among all of these extraordinary people, someone is exceptional one such person I met in my office on Parliament Hill in 2011, he was the Minister of Minorities of Pakistan, Shahbaz Bhatti.”

Similarly, in October 2009, Shahbaz accompanied the President of Pakistan for an official visit to meet Pope Benedict XVI and also arranged his meeting with community Sant’Egidio to discuss the collaboration of a national dialogue between religions.

In February 2011, he was invited to attend the National Prayer breakfast in the Whitehouse Washington DC at the request of the US government. During this trip, he also called on Stephen Harper, the Canadian Prime Minister, and Jason Kenny, presently serving as Premier of Alberta for a shared commitment to advance the efforts of FoRB.

Nevertheless, Shahbaz brought a sense of common purpose across faiths in Pakistan to defend the claims of the oppressed and bravely raised the negative trends curtailing the right to religious freedom. He pieced together minority stakeholders, legislators, and religious scholars to promote social justice, and human equality.

Moving from frontline activism to the quarters of politics, he truthfully made a difference to help the government understand the suffering of minorities in the absence of ineffective policies, social justice, and legal frameworks.

Firstly, in 2010, as a Minister, he announced to set up a National Interfaith Council aimed at promoting brotherhood, harmony and co-existence among various sects and faiths.

Secondly, he campaigned to observe 11th August as “National Minorities Day” to commemorate the speech of the country’s founder to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, in which he expressed his vision for a democratic Pakistan.

Thirdly, he emphasized the importance of job quota in government posts, and the reservation of Senate seats for minorities to end their social and economic marginalization.

Fourthly, he propelled interfaith dialogue to promote harmony, diversity and proposed legislation with faith leaders to ban hate speech to provide space for diversity of beliefs.

Finally, he also remained focused to exert maximum pressure on the government highlighting the flagrant issue of religious hostilities including the misuse of blasphemy laws.

For instance, in 1997, the Shanti Nagar massacre burned down an entire Christian village, and immediately Shahbaz launched a protest demanding the government arrest the perpetrators. Following the attacks on Hindus and Christians in Nowshera in 2005, he powerfully advocated against the misuse of the blasphemy law and urged the authorities to ensure the safety of minorities and their religious places. In 2009, he spoke out in defence of Christians attacked in mob violence that erupted in Gojara and a year later he stood up in the defence of Asia Bibi, a Christian mother who was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death.

In 2009, US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Washington awarded him the International Freedom of Religion award, for championing the rights of minorities in Pakistan. The President of Pakistan also conferred Hilal-i-Shujaat (Gallantry) award to Shahbaz Bhatti in 2011. In addition, Shahbaz Bhatti’s cause for beatification was formally opened by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, in 2016 announcing him a Servant of God within the Roman Catholic Church.

Shahbaz’s assassination shocked every corner of Pakistan and the world. It still does and it still should. Even after 11 years of his assassination, his legacy cannot be reduced to silence. His greatest act of generosity was giving his blood to lubricate every cog of his motherland, so in years to come the flame of democracy and religious freedom would not ever burn low. His bloodshed was not only a senseless act of violence but also a beginning of a new era.

The writer is based in UK, and has specialization in health informatics from Johns Hopkins University.