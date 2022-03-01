Opposition to face defeat on No-confidence motion: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday criticised that self-interest opposition parties will not get anything from their public marches and no-confidence motion of opposition will also face defeat.

“Opposition’s politics is only based on propaganda, lies and corruption”, she said while speaking to PTV news channel.

She said that the opposition had not done anything for the people during its tenures whereas the PTI-led government is stronger than ever and the nation knows that the corrupt parties under the Pakistan democratic movement are bragging about a no-trust move for some political gains.

The PTI will continue to be the most popular party in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, adding, during the last three and half years the government has taken a number of steps for public welfare and the country is heading towards sustainable development.