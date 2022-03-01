COVID-19: Pakistan records 18 deaths, 861 new cases in last 24 hours

On Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 861 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,510,221. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,196.

Moreover, a total of 37,566 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 861 came COVID positive.

Statistics 1 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,566

Positive Cases: 861

Positivity %: 2.29%

Deaths :18

Patients on Critical Care: 988 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 1, 2022

Whereas Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 death count declined to 2.29 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 988.

However, as of yesterday, 489 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,442,938.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 37,087.

On the other, 568,277 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 501,544 in Punjab, 216,174 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,404 in Islamabad, 35,345 in Balochistan, 42,978 in Azad Kashmir and 11,499 in Gilgit-Baltistan.