Import of edible oils surges up to 55pc in seven months

Imports of edible oil including soybean and palm oil into the country during the first seven months of the current financial year increased by 34.70 percent and 55.75 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2021-22 about 50,079 metric tons of soybean oil costing $65.094 million imported as against the imports of 72,777 metric tons valuing $48.325 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country imported over 1.802 million metric tons of palm oil worth $2.130 billion for fulfilling its domestic requirements during the period under review as compared the imports of 1.931 million tons valuing $1.367 billion of same period last year In last 07 months food group exports from the country grew by 20.87pc as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year as different food commodities worth $2.952 billion exported as against the exports of $2.444 billion of same period last year.

The exports of food group from the country witnessed about 14.31pc growth on a year-on-year basis in January, 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of all major food items recorded positive growth as exports of rice grew by 11.16pc, fish and fish preparation 5.08pc, fruits 11.60pc, vegetables 11.36pc spices 22.94pc , meat and meat preparation 1.68pc respectively.

Meanwhile, food group imports into the country also recorded an increase of about 21.32pc during July-January, 2021-22 as food commodities costing $5.629 billion imported as against the import of $4.639 billion of the same period last year. The food group imports into the country on a yearly basis also recorded about 13.05pc growth in January, 2022 as against the imports of January, 2021.