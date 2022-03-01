SECP specifies eligibility criteria for trustee registration

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified the eligibility criteria and enabling framework to register as a trustee of open-end or closed-end schemes. The SECP has taken the step while pursuing its agenda of developing vibrant and competitive capital markets, said a press release issued on Monday. Under the framework, notified through Circular No 4 of 2022, a public limited company having a principal business of providing trustee services to Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), Pension Funds, REIT Schemes and Private Funds, is eligible for registration. The minimum equity requirement for eligibility is set at Rs100 million or 0.10pc of the net assets under its trusteeship, whichever is higher. The trustee registration will strengthen the fund management sector, bring more transparency, increase digitalization and promote a healthy corporate culture. One of the main requirements of eligibility for registration as a trustee is to have at least one financial institution or an insurer with net equity of at least Rs1 billion, as a major shareholder. It is further specified that the directors, chief executive and major shareholders shall comply with Fit and Proper Criteria and shall be subject to prior approval of the SECP. Listed companies’ code of corporate governance will also be applicable to the trustee company, said the statement.













