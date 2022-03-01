Trailer of Wajahat Rauf’s fourth film ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ revealed

One of the most anticipated film, Parde Mein Rehne Do starring Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman for the first time as the leading pair, saw the release of its trailer and at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi on the evening of Friday, 25th of February.

“Parde Mein Rehne Do” is the fourth movie released under the banner of Showcase Films, a joint venture of the stellar husband-wife duo Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat.

The film is directed by Wajahat Rauf, produced by Shazia Wajahat and written by Mohsin Ali. It also stars veteran actors such as Jawed Sheikh, Saifee Hasan and NoorUl Hassan as supporting cast.

PMRD plots a serious societal issue faced by almost every newly married couple in Pakistan, i.e. the pressure to start their own family without being given a chance to enjoy and explore their life together. The story of the film addressed this prevailing issue in unique Rauf’s humorous way but more importantly the stigma attached to accepting certain social issues that can really have a big impact on the society as a whole.

Ali Rehman talking to Daily Times said he did not hesitate a bit to accept this role as it really appealed to him that his character would be addressing a serious social issue of our country. On asking whether the role was not a typical Sub-Continental film hero, Rehman was quick to reply that we had to get out of the stereotype hero image and must work on social issues in our films. He added that time had changed and films were being made on various socio-political issues all over the world.

Hania Amir said she was eagerly waiting for the release of the film as it compassed the subject so taboo and translated it with such care while incorporating elements of humour. She further said that shooting PMRD was fun and it was like a family affair. The director Shazia Wajahat from the beginning had started acting like a mother and then Wajahat like a father figure but at the same time, the couple is very ‘efficient’. “I have never seen a more professional producer like Shazia Wajahat and the director, Wajahat Rauf is an entertainer, whose attention to humorous nuances is this good” she added.

The much-celebrated director Wajahat Rauf said that it was in his nature that ‘he enjoys his work so much that it becomes a part of his personal life’.

“Parde Mein Rehne Do was a ‘labour of love’ that addresses an important social issue. I hope to make more films that give out a positive message along with entertaining people” he added. Shazia Wajahat, the producer and the film and the woman behind all this labour, said she finally saw her team’s efforts come to materialize. “It was a bit exhausting but I enjoyed working on ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ too much, mostly due to the topic this film is based on.” She said adding that it was a pleasure working with actors who I refer to as family and who made every day memorable and fun.

Besides the trailer, three songs from the movie have also been released. The soundtrack is directed by Hassan Ali and Aashir Wajahat.

