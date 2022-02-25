HBL PSL 7: Schedule for today, Feb 25

The month-long league of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching a conclusion.

The last match before the final of the super occasion will be held this evening at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars – will take on the Victorians of eliminator 1 – Islamabad United – in a sink or swim clash.

The winners will book second place in the final.

Former champions Multan Sultans have effectively reserved their position in the final in the wake of prevailing over Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs on Wednesday.

The final match will happen under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on February 27 (Sunday) at 7:30 pm.