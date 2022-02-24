Punjab government performance far better than Sindh govt: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi claimed that the government of Punjab under the leadership of Usman Buzdar was performing far better than the corrupt government of Sindh.

“Despite generating revenue, the people of Sindh are still forced to live in the worst conditions due to PPP governments’ corrupt practices as compared to other provinces, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He further expressed his confidence that the federal government with its allied parties are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and would fulfill the national agenda of people’s prosperity.

He said the elements in the opposition would again fail and their desires would not become reality. “People know that in the past these same parties destroyed the economy, he said, adding, rejected elements are confused to see the country moving in the right direction”.

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation for change. Ending corruption and looting is our top priority, he added.