UBL and FECTO-BELARUS join hands to promote farm mechanisation

UBL and FECTO BELARUS have joined hands to promote farm mechanisation and facilitate farmers in obtaining hassle free loans under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan-Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES). In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was arranged at the UBL Head Office where President & CEO of UBL, Mr. Shazad G. Dada and the CEO of FECTO-BELARUS, Mr. Muhammad Raza Fecto signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organizations. CEOs of both the organizations expressed interest in further contributing towards development of agriculture sector and exploring avenues for further deepening of business relationships between the two organizations. During the event, Mr. Muhammad Raza, CEO FECTO-BELARUS asserted that FECTO-BELARUS is a trusted brand in farm tractors. He added that this arrangement between the two entities would greatly help farmers in availing lending facility under the PMKJ-YES scheme and obtaining speedy delivery of the BELARUS tractors. Mr. Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL highlighted that UBL is a pioneer Agriculture Finance Institution with a very large footprint in the rural geographies of Pakistan. He further stated that the Bank has been carrying along this great legacy by offering comprehensive banking solutions to Rural Customers in general and Farming community in particular, with a special focus on basic farm mechanisation.













