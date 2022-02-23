HBL PSL 2022: Schedule for today, Feb 23

LAHORE: The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has moved towards the business end of the current year’s league as the main four teams are set to fight in three playoff games, which will be played from February 23-25 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Table-clinchers Multan Sultans will conflict with Lahore Qalandars today at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Qalandars have completed at the second spot with 12 points from 10 games.

The winning team will qualify for the final, while the losing side will confront the winning team of eliminator 1 in eliminator 2.

Multan, who are the former champions, will be overflowing with certainty, as they will clash with Lahore Qalandars on the rear of winning the vast majority of matches on the league stage.