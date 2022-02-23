Regional countries need to work jointly for enduring peace: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remarks during a meeting with Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne when he called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the current Afghanistan situation were discussed, said the ISPR.

Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests,” the COAS said, per the statement. The Sri Lankan commander lauded the professionalism of the country’s armed forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two forces in defence, training and counter-terrorism domains.

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability, the statement added. Separately, General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Australia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military to military cooperation, overall regional security situation including current Afghan situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Australia. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations and defence cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability. He also assured to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels and pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.