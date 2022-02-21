Draconian censorship

The advent of social media has resulted in debates on its usage as a tool of intentional disinformation on part of both state and non-state actors. As a powerful medium that surpasses traditional electronic media in terms of outreach, social media has been weaponised to the extent that there’s a thin line between what’s accurate or fake.

However, the newly promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance 2022 by President Arif Alvi is not something to celebrate even if the government believes that it shall contain dissemination of ‘fake news’. There are already laws in place to deal with things like defamation. Why not improve the honourable courts’ implementation of existing laws instead of taking initiatives like PECA?

The obsession to censure social media content is not something new which the likes of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been doing occasionally to block applications that are for public consumption. While the new ordinance is aimed at targeting those who defame public office holders and government officials, the most terrifying part is that anyone apart from the aggrieved party can file a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. Not mentioning its draconian nature which indicates that out of court settlement won’t hinder the trial with a six-month deadline given to the presiding judge.

While legislations to protect journalists have been passed by the National Assembly under this government’s tenure, PECA’s new ordinance could potentially be misused against them since the broadened scope implies its vague nature.

It’s an undeniable fact that some journalists do spread disinformation on social and electronic media and even act in an unprofessional manner that causes deep polarisation but the ordinance needs to be redefined in line with freedom of press and expression under democratic norms.

PTI is becoming its own worst enemy since if in the future it has to sit on opposition benches, the same laws could be misused against its leaders. This is something which the government needs to ponder upon and work with experts and political leaders of other parties in cohesion for a comprehensive solution. *