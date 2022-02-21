Shahraha Baltistan

Sir: I recently visited Skardu by road and found the road in a good condition and I must congratulate FWO for its wonderful work but have certain reservations about the work. FWO omitted five tunnels reasons known to the entity. The sharp turns are still there with minor changes.

It does not reduce the risks of accidents. The blasted portions of rocks having a loose network are a risk to commuters which may fall any time. A lot of work is pending related to shoulder wall fixing of reflectors and construction of the reliable embankment.

Only one mirror fixed needs to be installed and all places. Entertainment points are good addition needs to make it more attractive. The board of Shahra-e-Baltistan nor fixed at the entry and exit points. The plantation of trees on both sides of the road will add beauty. The work done by FWO is wonderful. Congratulations on doing the work in a befitting manner. The DG and team did it getting a golden feather in the cap of FWO.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM

Skardu