Caitlyn Jenner reveals how Kylie Jenner is doing after welcoming baby #2

Rise and shine: Caitlyn Jenner is sharing an update on mom-of-two Kylie Jenner.?Almost a week after the beauty mogul announced the birth of her and Travis Scott’s second baby, Caitlyn dished about her 19th grandchild during a Feb. 9 interview with Good Morning Britain. Confirming that Kylie welcomed a baby boy, Caitlyn added, “They’re great. Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good.”?On Feb. 6, Kylie confirmed that her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster officially became a big sister just a few days before. For her announcement, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a black-and-white photo of a newborn’s hand being held by Stormi, captioning the pic, “2/2/22.” After her heartwarming upload, friends and family took to social media to celebrate the arrival of their newest bundle of joy.?Sister Kourtney Kardashian commented on her post, “Mommy of two life.” While mom Kris Jenner called her grandson an “Angel Pie.” Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray also entered the chat, writing, “We love you baby!!”

In early September, the Life of Kylie star confirmed she was expecting her second baby a little more than three years after Stormi’s arrival.

In a 90-second montage shared to Instagram, Kylie gave fans a look an up-close-and-personal look at her pregnancy journey-including touching footage of her revealing the happy news to her mom.? It seems like there’s no doubt that Kylie and Travis-who welcomed their first child together in February 2018-are overjoyed at the notion of keeping up with another little one.