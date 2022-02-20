Daily Times

Sunday, February 20, 2022


Qureshi sees opposition parties’ no-confidence motion as another attempt for fresh deal

APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that opposition parties’ announcement to present no-confidence motion was another attempt at bargaining chip for a fresh deal.

He said that PTI legislators and their allies in the parliament would collectively defeat such attempts by the opposition leaders to evade accountability. On his Twitter handle, the vice chairman posted, “Announcement to present no-confidence motion is an attempt at a bargaining chip for a fresh deal.

PTI parliamentarians & our allies will collectively defeat their attempts to evade accountability. As PM Imran Khan has consistently stated, possibility of an NRO is zero.”

