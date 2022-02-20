‘Coke Studio’ and Spotify team up in an exclusive listening session

There are two essentials in every hype song: faultless bass and over-the-top confidence and Peechay Hutt, Coke Studio’s mid-season banger qualifies.

Coke Studio is excited to bring Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi with Peechay Hutt, the eighth song from Season 14. The song was first revealed in an exclusive listening session powered by the world’s most popular audio platform Spotify, prior to its actual release, where media and super fans were given a sneak peek and a chance to connect with their favourite artists. Hosted by Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships, Khan FM, for Pakistan, the exclusive listening session delves into the world of Peechay Hutt with special guests on the panel, including Zeeshan Sikandar, Coke Studio’s Middle East and Eurasia Manager, Kamal Khan, Video Director and the featuring artists Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi, with Xulfi joining in as a surprise guest.

“Peechay Hutt is a statement song from the artistic youth of Pakistan allowing them to do what they love most whilst bridging a generational gap musically. Similarly, how Spotify & Coke Studio’s partnership bridges the gap between Pakistani artists & the world,” said Khan FM while sharing his thoughts about the song during the session.

“Coke Studio is known for promoting Pakistan’s multiculturalism by inviting artists from various regions and of various languages to collaborate musically. This year, Peechay Hutt, comes at a pivotal point in the Coke Studio Journey. It is a statement piece, one that announces our intent to embrace the sound and icons of the future. We are excited to have collaborated with them and we hope you’ll also embrace them.”, said Fahad Ashraf, Vice President, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan.

Xulfi and Associate Music Producer Talal Qureshi finesse Coke Studio’s aim of bringing opposites together. Xulfi tasked satin-smooth Hasan Raheem to study the raw talent of Justin Bibis, and write a song about tearing it down to build it back up. Director Kamal Khan and Production Designer Beenish Umar’s bunker-style video also hints at the end of days…or the beginning of a new one. Peechay Hutt has some of Talal’s signatures: surprising breaks, a sad-robot vocal clip, and lashings of gloss. Also present is the Hasan Raheem mumble we love; like he’s woken up too early after a heavy night. But everyone’s standing a little straighter and reaching a bit further in this track. Hasan is more melodic than ever, and Justin Bibis are authentic and fizzy. Talal creates a throbbing, stripped-back canvas; dropping higher than usual beats-per-minute so you can dance – and you’ll really really want to. “My experience with coke studio has been an amazing one, everyone involved in this project did an amazing job. It’s encouraging to see Coke Studio actively push a fresh sound and fresher talent. I’m proud to be a part of evolving our music industry and pushing the bounds of what Pakistani music can be. With all that said, Peechay Hutt.” said Talal Qureshi

Speaking about his experience of working with Coke Studio, Hasan Raheem said, “Coke studio has shaped me up in a way that I’ve grown artistically, and as a person, for which I’ll always be thankful for.”

Don’t mistake the lyrics as bragging. Peechay Hutt is about owning your desire to be more. Anyway, it doesn’t matter what we think. These artists know their worth, shrugging that they’re “not flexing, just stating facts.” Justin Bibis first became loved for their simple video of jamming on a roadside. Peechay Hutt takes them back to that spirit, letting them command their youth, their lineage and the power in their voices. Every season, musicians aim to take Pakistan’s soundscape to another level. Peechay Hutt is the flashpoint for a new generation’s rise. It may sound completely different to the rest of the Coke Studio catalogue, but in Peechay Hutt, Xulfi respects the vision of every Coke Studio curator that came before: tap Pakistan’s best of the best to unleash genre-bending uniqueness.